JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah totaled 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead Lipscomb to a 77-74 victory over North Florida on Saturday.

Parker Hazen finished with 14 points and eight boards for the Bisons (10-13, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Trae Benham added 13 points. Greg Jones scored 10 and made two free throws with 4 seconds left to help preserve the win.