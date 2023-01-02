Army 82, Lafayette 65

Mann 4-10 0-0 10, Peterson 5-9 3-3 13, Roberts 2-4 0-0 5, C.Benson 2-2 3-3 9, Rucker 8-10 1-2 21, Cross 3-4 1-1 7, Caldwell 2-3 0-0 5, Small 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Ellis 2-3 0-0 6, Dove 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-53 8-9 82.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title