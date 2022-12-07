Army 63, NJIT 62

Coleman 5-18 2-2 15, Diakite 1-5 0-0 2, Gray 5-9 2-2 13, Hess 3-8 0-0 9, Sullivan 3-10 0-0 7, McMillian 3-10 1-1 8, Osawe 3-5 0-0 6, de Graaf 1-4 0-0 2, Faison 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 5-5 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title