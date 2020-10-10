Recommended Video:

The Citadel 3 0 0 6 9
Army 0 7 7 0 14
First Quarter

CIT_FG Kintner 39, :00.

Second Quarter

ARM_Donaldson 29 pass from J.Jones (Salyers kick), 2:57.

Third Quarter

ARM_J.Jones 5 run (Salyers kick), 2:25.

Fourth Quarter

CIT_D.Hampton 4 run (pass failed), 3:21.

___

CIT ARM
First downs 10 16
Rushes-yards 46-148 50-153
Passing 70 75
Comp-Att-Int 4-9-2 4-10-2
Return Yards 40 11
Punts-Avg. 4-45.0 4-49.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 3-30 6-39
Time of Possession 30:51 29:09

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_The Citadel, J.Adams 14-55, Wallace 8-33, Nwanze 10-24, Sessions 2-15, Rainey 7-10, D.Hampton 3-8, Webb 1-2, K.White 1-1. Army, J.Jones 17-49, Buchanan 8-31, Bellan 7-21, Murphy 3-20, Barnard 6-12, Robinson 5-11, Adkins 4-9.

PASSING_The Citadel, Rainey 1-5-2-50, J.Adams 3-4-0-20. Army, J.Jones 4-10-2-75.

RECEIVING_The Citadel, Webb 2-55, Wallace 1-10, D.Hampton 1-5. Army, Donaldson 2-39, Cameron 1-25, Robinson 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_The Citadel, Kintner 47.