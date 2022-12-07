Arizona St. 75, SMU 57

Washington 3-9 0-2 6, Des.Cambridge 2-11 0-0 6, Dev.Cambridge 5-6 0-0 13, Collins 3-9 5-6 11, Horne 6-10 6-6 22, Gaffney 4-5 0-0 9, Neal 1-2 0-0 2, Brennan 3-6 0-0 6, Muhammad 0-3 0-0 0, Nunez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 11-14 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title