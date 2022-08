Giants fourth. Brandon Belt strikes out on a foul tip. J.D. Davis doubles to deep left center field. Evan Longoria homers to center field. J.D. Davis scores. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out on a foul tip. Thairo Estrada grounds out to second base, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Giants fifth. Joey Bart doubles to deep right field. Luis Gonzalez grounds out to second base, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker. Joey Bart to third. Austin Slater singles to left field. Joey Bart scores. Wilmer Flores flies out to left field to Jake McCarthy. Brandon Belt lines out to deep center field to Alek Thomas.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks sixth. Josh Rojas grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to Brandon Belt. Christian Walker homers to center field. Jake McCarthy singles to shallow infield. Carson Kelly lines out to third base to Evan Longoria. Jake McCarthy doubled off first.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 3, Diamondbacks 1.

Giants sixth. J.D. Davis singles to center field. Evan Longoria walks. J.D. Davis to second. Mike Yastrzemski flies out to right field to Daulton Varsho. Thairo Estrada doubles to center field. Evan Longoria to third. J.D. Davis scores. Joey Bart singles to deep left field. Thairo Estrada scores. Evan Longoria scores. Luis Gonzalez flies out to shallow center field to Alek Thomas. Austin Slater strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 6, Diamondbacks 1.