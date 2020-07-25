Arizona-San Diego Runs

Padres sixth. Trent Grisham lines out to shallow right field to Jake Lamb. Fernando Tatis Jr. doubles to deep right field. Manny Machado grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Jake Lamb. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Tommy Pham walks. Jurickson Profar walks. Eric Hosmer doubles to deep right center field. Jurickson Profar scores. Tommy Pham scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Wil Myers walks. Ty France grounds out to shallow infield, Carson Kelly to Jake Lamb.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks seventh. Eduardo Escobar pops out to shortstop to Fernando Tatis Jr.. Christian Walker lines out to deep right field to Wil Myers. Kole Calhoun homers to center field. Carson Kelly grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Mejia to Eric Hosmer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Diamondbacks 1.

Padres seventh. Greg Garcia pinch-hitting for Francisco Mejia. Greg Garcia strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham singles to shallow right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Trent Grisham to second. Manny Machado called out on strikes. Tommy Pham singles to shallow center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Trent Grisham scores. Jurickson Profar walks. Eric Hosmer doubles to deep left field. Jurickson Profar scores. Tommy Pham scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Wil Myers strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 7, Diamondbacks 1.

Diamondbacks ninth. David Peralta flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Starling Marte singles to shallow infield. Eduardo Escobar strikes out swinging. Christian Walker singles to right center field. Starling Marte scores. Kole Calhoun grounds out to shallow infield, Javy Guerra to Eric Hosmer.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 7, Diamondbacks 2.