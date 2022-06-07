Arizona-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Nick Senzel reaches on catcher interference. Interference error by Daulton Varsho. Brandon Drury strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham walks. Nick Senzel to second. Joey Votto homers to center field. Tommy Pham scores. Nick Senzel scores. Tyler Stephenson grounds out to shallow left field, Jake Hager to Pavin Smith. Kyle Farmer walks. Albert Almora Jr. singles to left field. Kyle Farmer scores. Aristides Aquino flies out to shortstop to Geraldo Perdomo.

4 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 4, Diamondbacks 0.

Reds second. Matt Reynolds lines out to second base to Ketel Marte. Nick Senzel hit by pitch. Brandon Drury homers to left field. Nick Senzel scores. Tommy Pham doubles to deep left field. Joey Votto strikes out swinging. Tyler Stephenson singles to left field. Tommy Pham scores. Kyle Farmer reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Tyler Stephenson out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 7, Diamondbacks 0.

Reds third. Albert Almora Jr. strikes out swinging. Aristides Aquino walks. Matt Reynolds homers to right field. Aristides Aquino scores. Nick Senzel doubles to deep right field. Alejo Lopez pinch-hitting for Brandon Drury. Alejo Lopez walks. Tommy Pham grounds out to shortstop. Alejo Lopez out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 9, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks eighth. Jordan Luplow hit by pitch. Jake McCarthy doubles to deep right field. Jordan Luplow to third. Jake Hager walks. Geraldo Perdomo homers to right field. Jake Hager scores. Jake McCarthy scores. Jordan Luplow scores. Daulton Varsho grounds out to second base, Alejo Lopez to Joey Votto. Pavin Smith flies out to center field to Aristides Aquino. Ketel Marte homers to center field. Christian Walker flies out to shallow right field to Aristides Aquino.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 9, Diamondbacks 5.

Reds eighth. Alejo Lopez called out on strikes. Tommy Pham homers to center field. Joey Votto walks. Tyler Stephenson homers to center field. Joey Votto scores. Kyle Farmer strikes out swinging. Albert Almora Jr. singles to shallow infield. Aristides Aquino doubles to deep left field. Albert Almora Jr. to third. Matt Reynolds singles to right field. Aristides Aquino scores. Albert Almora Jr. scores. Nick Senzel grounds out to third base, Jordan Luplow to Pavin Smith.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 14, Diamondbacks 5.

Diamondbacks ninth. David Peralta lines out to deep left field to Albert Almora Jr.. Jordan Luplow singles to left field. Jake McCarthy singles to left center field. Jordan Luplow to second. Jake Hager strikes out swinging. Geraldo Perdomo singles to right field. Jake McCarthy to third. Jordan Luplow scores. Daulton Varsho singles to shallow center field. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Jake McCarthy scores. Pavin Smith grounds out to shallow infield, Alejo Lopez to Aramis Garcia.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 14, Diamondbacks 8.