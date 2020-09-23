Recommended Video:

Texas Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 35 7 11 7
Taveras cf 2 0 0 0 Varsho cf 3 1 1 0
Solak dh 3 0 0 0 Marte 2b 4 0 1 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 0 0 Locastro rf 1 0 0 0
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 Walker dh 5 0 1 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Calhoun rf 3 1 0 1
Tejeda ss 4 0 1 0 VanMeter 2b 0 0 0 0
Huff c 4 0 2 0 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 0
Apostel 1b 4 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 1 3 1
White lf 4 0 3 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 1
P.Smith 1b 3 1 1 1
Kelly c 4 1 1 3
Texas 000 000 000 0
Arizona 000 214 00x 7

E_Lyles 2 (2), Kiner-Falefa (4). LOB_Texas 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Peralta (9). 3B_Ahmed (1). HR_Kelly (5). SB_White (1). SF_P.Smith (2), K.Calhoun (4). S_Taveras (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lyles L,1-6 5 10 7 4 0 3
Herget 1 0 0 0 1 1
Allard 2 1 0 0 0 2
Arizona
C.Smith 4 1 0 0 3 2
R.Smith W,2-0 5 5 0 0 0 7

Lyles pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Lyles (Varsho).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:56.