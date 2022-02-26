Arizona 3, Vegas 1

Vegas 0 1 0 \u2014 1 Arizona 0 1 2 \u2014 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 6 (McNabb, Whitecloud), 11:03. 2, Arizona, Gostisbehere 9 (Galchenyuk, Chychrun), 14:16. Third Period_3, Arizona, Schmaltz 10 (Stralman, Boyd), 3:16. 4, Arizona, Schmaltz 11 (Keller), 19:29 (en). Shots on Goal_Vegas 16-12-16_44. Arizona 9-13-10_32. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 3. Goalies_Vegas, Brossoit 9-5-3 (31 shots-29 saves). Arizona, Wedgewood 7-12-3 (44-43). A_11,934 (17,125). T_2:21. Referees_Chris Rooney, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Bryan Pancich.