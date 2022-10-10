Argentine Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|23
|14
|3
|6
|29
|23
|45
|Atletico Tucuman
|23
|12
|8
|3
|29
|15
|44
|River Plate
|24
|12
|5
|7
|38
|18
|41
|Racing Club
|23
|11
|8
|4
|35
|22
|41
|Huracan
|24
|10
|11
|3
|28
|17
|41
|Gimnasia
|23
|11
|7
|5
|24
|13
|40
|Tigre
|24
|9
|10
|5
|36
|27
|37
|Argentinos
|24
|11
|4
|9
|31
|24
|37
|San Lorenzo
|24
|7
|13
|4
|25
|21
|34
|Godoy Cruz
|24
|9
|7
|8
|25
|26
|34
|Newell's
|23
|9
|6
|8
|20
|19
|33
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|22
|9
|4
|9
|28
|26
|31
|Patronato Parana
|24
|8
|7
|9
|26
|25
|31
|CA Platense
|24
|7
|10
|7
|21
|20
|31
|Sarmiento
|24
|8
|7
|9
|25
|27
|31
|Defensa y Justicia
|24
|7
|10
|7
|23
|25
|31
|Independiente
|24
|8
|6
|10
|26
|27
|30
|Santa Fe
|23
|8
|6
|9
|24
|28
|30
|Barracas Central
|24
|7
|8
|9
|26
|33
|29
|Talleres
|23
|7
|7
|9
|20
|20
|28
|Colon
|24
|7
|7
|10
|22
|31
|28
|Rosario Central
|24
|6
|9
|9
|20
|25
|27
|Estudiantes
|23
|7
|6
|10
|22
|32
|27
|Banfield
|24
|6
|8
|10
|22
|28
|26
|Arsenal
|24
|4
|12
|8
|21
|26
|24
|Lanus
|23
|5
|5
|13
|20
|34
|20
|Velez Sarsfield
|23
|3
|10
|10
|21
|29
|19
|Aldosivi
|24
|4
|4
|16
|15
|41
|16
