Argentine Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Godoy Cruz
|8
|5
|1
|2
|11
|6
|16
|Newell's
|8
|4
|4
|0
|9
|4
|16
|Atletico Tucuman
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|3
|16
|Argentinos
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|8
|16
|Gimnasia
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|5
|15
|Huracan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|10
|7
|15
|Racing Club
|8
|4
|2
|2
|12
|6
|14
|CA Platense
|8
|3
|5
|0
|9
|5
|14
|Santa Fe
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|13
|14
|Boca Juniors
|8
|4
|0
|4
|13
|13
|12
|Banfield
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|7
|11
|Arsenal
|8
|2
|5
|1
|10
|9
|11
|Sarmiento
|8
|3
|2
|3
|8
|7
|11
|Patronato Parana
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|11
|11
|San Lorenzo
|7
|2
|4
|1
|10
|8
|10
|Colon
|8
|2
|3
|3
|6
|7
|9
|Barracas Central
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|12
|9
|River Plate
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|8
|8
|Estudiantes
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|10
|8
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9
|12
|8
|Independiente
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|11
|8
|Rosario Central
|8
|2
|2
|4
|3
|7
|8
|Defensa y Justicia
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|10
|7
|Tigre
|7
|1
|3
|3
|9
|12
|6
|Velez Sarsfield
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|8
|5
|Talleres
|8
|1
|2
|5
|4
|9
|5
|Lanus
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|13
|5
|Aldosivi
|8
|1
|1
|6
|5
|14
|4
