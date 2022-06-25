Argentine Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Gimnasia
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|3
|11
|Newell's
|4
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|10
|Boca Juniors
|5
|3
|0
|2
|11
|8
|9
|CA Platense
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|8
|Banfield
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|8
|Independiente
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|7
|Estudiantes
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|7
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5
|7
|Santa Fe
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|11
|7
|San Lorenzo
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|4
|6
|Godoy Cruz
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|6
|Atletico Tucuman
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Sarmiento
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5
|6
|Racing Club
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5
|6
|Argentinos
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4
|6
|River Plate
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|2
|5
|Colon
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Huracan
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Lanus
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Velez Sarsfield
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|5
|Defensa y Justicia
|5
|0
|4
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Tigre
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|8
|4
|Talleres
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Patronato Parana
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|4
|Rosario Central
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|4
|Arsenal
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5
|6
|3
|Barracas Central
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|8
|3
|Aldosivi
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|1
