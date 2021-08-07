Skip to main content
Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Superliga
Saturday's Matches

Colon 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Lanus 1, Santa Fe 1

Racing Club 1, Sarmiento 0

CA Platense 1, Independiente 1

Sunday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia 3, Gimnasia 2

Talleres 0, Boca Juniors 0

River Plate 1, Huracan 1

San Lorenzo 1, Banfield 1

Monday's Matches

Argentinos 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Patronato Parana 0, Newell's 0

Rosario Central 1, Aldosivi 2

Estudiantes 4, Arsenal 0

Atletico Tucuman 0, Velez Sarsfield 0

Friday's Matches

Sarmiento 1, Rosario Central 0

Newell's 1, CA Platense 0

Saturday's Matches

Banfield 0, Talleres 1

Santa Fe vs. San Lorenzo, 2:45 p.m.

Huracan vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. River Plate, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Gimnasia vs. Atletico Tucuman, 12:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Colon, 2:45 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Argentinos, 5 p.m.

Independiente vs. Racing Club, 7:15 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Aldosivi vs. Defensa y Justicia, 5 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Patronato Parana, 5 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Estudiantes, 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Colon vs. Gimnasia, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Santa Fe, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman vs. Aldosivi, 12:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Banfield, 2:45 p.m.

River Plate vs. Velez Sarsfield, 5 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Independiente, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Patronato Parana vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 12:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors, 5 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Newell's, 7:15 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Sarmiento, 7:15 p.m.

Lanus vs. Godoy Cruz, 7:15 p.m.