Arenado embraces playing for perennial contender in Cards PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 6:32 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado throws to first during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals finalized their blockbuster trade to acquire All-Star third baseman Arenado from the Rockies on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado hasn't expressed this much optimism since signing his $260 million contract with Colorado two years ago.
“Excited” was the term the slugging, slick-fielding third baseman used about a dozen times Tuesday at his introductory news conference following his blockbuster trade from the Rockies to the St. Louis Cardinals.