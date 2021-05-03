Arenado, Bader HR; Wainwright, Cards top Mets for 5th in row DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press May 3, 2021 Updated: May 3, 2021 11:41 p.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader homered, Adam Wainwright hung tough and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 6-5 Monday night for their fifth straight win.
Wainwright (1-3), activated from the COVID-19 list to make the start, fell behind 5-2 in the third inning. But he didn't give up any more runs before leaving with two outs in the sixth, and the bullpen preserved his first win of the season.