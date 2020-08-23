Angels, Indians to play in 2021 Little League Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Cleveland Indians in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in the 2021 Little League Classic.

Major League Baseball announced the matchup Sunday.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 22 at Bowman Field in front of a crowd predominantly made up of players, coaches and parents in Williamsport for the Little League World Series. Cleveland will be the home team.

The first Little League Classic pitted the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, and the event has been held annually since. This year's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout bats against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

