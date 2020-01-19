Andrus carries Prairie View past Grambling St. 64-57

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Gerard Andrus had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Prairie View beat Grambling State 64-57 on Saturday.

Chancellor Ellis had 13 points for Prairie View (7-10, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Darius Williams added 10 points. Faite Williams had eight rebounds.

Travon Bunch had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (9-9, 3-2). Trevell Cunningham added 11 points. Ivy Smith Jr. had 10 points.

Prairie View plays Jackson State on the road on Monday. Grambling State plays Texas Southern at home on Monday.

