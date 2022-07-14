Anderson tosses 6 scoreless, Dodgers top Cardinals 4-0 JOE HARRIS, Associated Press July 14, 2022 Updated: July 14, 2022 10:41 p.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched six shutout innings, Gavin Lux hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night.
Anderson (10-1) scattered three hits, struck out four and walked two while needing just 88 pitches to get through six innings. It was the first career victory against St. Louis for Anderson, who entered 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA in three previous starts, all as a member of the Colorado Rockies.