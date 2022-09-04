Analysis: Will a bigger College Football Playoff be better?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
While enthusiastically announcing plans to expand the College Football Playoff, those in charge of the postseason system downplayed the revenue windfall that will come with tripling the number of participants and declined to speculate about whether a new format will tap the breaks on conference realignment.
Instead, they stuck to a strict script, touting how many more athletes will get to play games with national championship implications and how many more fans will get to root for playoff contenders.