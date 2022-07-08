Analysis: Nadal leaves Wimbledon hurt, like Federer in 2021 HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer July 8, 2022 Updated: July 8, 2022 12:09 p.m.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — It was impossible not to think ahead, to what awaits Rafael Nadal, while watching him sigh as he discussed how “very sad” he was about pulling out of the Wimbledon semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle.
It was impossible not to think back to just a month ago, when Nadal at 36 became the oldest champion in French Open history, then expressed doubt about whether he would even show up at the All England Club because of chronic pain in his left foot that required nerve-numbing injections just so he could play in Paris.
