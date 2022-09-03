Analysis: Let Serena define her legacy as she leaves tennis HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Sep. 3, 2022 Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 2:58 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Serena Williams, of the United States, waves to the crowd after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Serena Williams, of the United States, motions a heart to fans after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Serena Williams, of the United States, acknowledges the crowd after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Serena Williams, of the United States, spins as she waves to fans after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEW YORK (AP) — After all of the many tributes to Serena Williams were done, the celebratory words and the video montages, the standing ovations and the shouts of her name, it seemed appropriate that she herself would provide the defining look at her legacy.
So the last question at the news conference after her last match of the U.S. Open — and, it seems clear, of her career — offered Williams the chance to say how she’d most like to be remembered.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH