Anaheim Ducks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 21, 2021 Anaheim Ducks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 67 Rickard Rakell 32 6 15 21 -9 8 0 0 1 101 .059 F 53 Maxime Comtois 32 9 10 19 2 16 0 0 1 53 .170 F 14 Adam Henrique 28 9 6 15 -6 4 1 0 2 52 .173 D 4 Cam Fowler 32 2 11 13 -7 10 0 0 0 49 .041 D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 32 2 11 13 -5 20 1 0 0 54 .037 F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 30 3 9 12 -9 15 3 0 1 48 .063 F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 32 6 5 11 -16 14 1 1 0 63 .095 F 61 Troy Terry 25 5 6 11 3 8 0 0 0 38 .132 F 23 Sam Steel 27 3 6 9 -3 6 0 0 0 23 .130 F 43 Danton Heinen 23 4 3 7 -2 0 1 0 1 40 .100 F 48 Isac Lundestrom 25 5 2 7 -9 14 0 0 0 38 .132 F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 28 3 3 6 -6 21 0 0 1 32 .094 D 47 Hampus Lindholm 18 2 4 6 -1 16 0 0 0 29 .069 F 24 Carter Rowney 19 0 6 6 -2 2 0 0 0 10 .000 F 38 Derek Grant 25 1 4 5 -4 15 0 1 0 33 .030 F 49 Max Jones 22 4 1 5 -9 13 2 0 0 36 .111 F 46 Trevor Zegras 12 1 4 5 2 2 0 0 0 22 .045 D 7 Ben Hutton 26 1 2 3 -13 6 0 0 0 40 .025 D 32 Jacob Larsson 32 0 3 3 -16 6 0 0 0 28 .000 D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 2 3 -2 4 0 0 0 12 .083 F 21 David Backes 10 2 0 2 -3 2 0 0 1 24 .083 D 34 Jamie Drysdale 2 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 6 .167 D 28 Jani Hakanpaa 32 0 1 1 -3 20 0 0 0 32 .000 F 0 Andrew Agozzino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 40 Vinni Lettieri 5 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 7 .000 D 42 Josh Manson 6 0 0 0 -2 6 0 0 0 4 .000 F 12 Sonny Milano 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 45 Andy Welinski 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 32 70 115 185 -121 236 9 2 8 885 .079 OPPONENT TOTALS 32 108 171 279 116 214 22 4 21 941 .115 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 36 John Gibson 23 1312 3.11 6 12 5 3 68 639 0.894 0 0 2 30 Ryan Miller 11 572 3.66 3 5 1 0 35 285 0.877 0 0 0 41 Anthony Stolarz 1 40 3.0 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.857 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 32 1948 3.28 9 17 6 3 105 938 .885 70 115 236 OPPONENT TOTALS 32 1948 2.13 23 5 4 1 68 883 .921 108 171 214