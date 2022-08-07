American League Team Statistics

Through August 7 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 3659 517 967 203 5 139 504 .264 Chicago White Sox 3710 458 951 182 8 92 436 .256 Boston 3748 488 947 245 9 105 466 .253 Minnesota 3612 486 906 185 11 133 470 .251 Cleveland 3645 467 915 196 19 85 444 .251 Kansas City 3640 415 893 164 26 91 397 .245 N.Y. Yankees 3614 570 883 154 6 185 544 .244 Houston 3631 486 879 192 9 151 471 .242 Texas 3637 479 868 151 12 132 452 .239 Tampa Bay 3586 436 858 187 12 96 413 .239 Baltimore 3611 453 854 199 14 109 427 .236 Seattle 3623 439 842 163 12 121 421 .232 L.A. Angels 3582 421 820 144 20 122 402 .229 Detroit 3586 354 816 155 17 65 339 .228 Oakland 3536 370 763 171 7 94 346 .216 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 70 39 965.2 744 305 971 2.99 N.Y. Yankees 70 38 968.0 786 284 986 3.24 Tampa Bay 57 50 951.2 842 258 912 3.45 Seattle 58 51 969.0 866 312 912 3.68 Baltimore 56 51 947.2 921 294 816 3.84 Toronto 59 48 950.0 886 284 908 3.89 L.A. Angels 46 62 953.2 845 353 931 3.92 Chicago White Sox 54 53 958.0 888 372 966 3.92 Cleveland 55 52 947.1 868 306 873 3.93 Detroit 43 66 949.2 878 342 802 4.02 Minnesota 57 50 949.0 860 322 885 4.04 Texas 48 59 952.0 865 375 884 4.05 Oakland 41 67 946.2 890 339 808 4.27 Boston 54 55 971.0 928 345 915 4.31 Kansas City 43 65 947.1 975 413 791 4.69