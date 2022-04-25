American League Team Statistics

Through April 25 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Cleveland 518 75 137 26 7 14 74 .264 Toronto 540 66 135 25 0 22 65 .250 L.A. Angels 528 79 130 23 2 21 75 .246 Tampa Bay 528 71 129 30 4 13 67 .244 Seattle 538 77 128 28 3 18 76 .238 N.Y. Yankees 524 58 123 25 0 17 54 .235 Detroit 484 53 112 18 3 7 53 .231 Texas 513 71 117 20 0 13 66 .228 Boston 534 58 120 32 1 11 58 .225 Minnesota 511 58 111 19 1 16 54 .217 Kansas City 461 43 99 17 3 11 40 .215 Chicago White Sox 490 50 105 22 1 14 46 .214 Baltimore 527 44 111 24 1 6 43 .211 Oakland 555 69 116 26 1 15 61 .209 Houston 497 54 104 23 1 17 52 .209 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA N.Y. Yankees 10 6 145.2 110 55 159 2.53 Seattle 10 6 143.0 116 44 136 2.96 Baltimore 6 10 139.0 121 56 119 3.17 Detroit 6 9 134.0 116 37 106 3.22 Oakland 9 8 149.2 130 50 139 3.31 Minnesota 8 8 141.0 119 50 134 3.38 Tampa Bay 9 7 139.0 107 48 146 3.43 Cleveland 7 8 131.2 107 41 118 3.62 Toronto 10 6 141.1 125 43 130 3.63 Houston 7 8 133.1 116 51 123 3.65 Boston 7 9 142.2 119 60 148 3.66 Chicago White Sox 6 9 130.0 120 61 148 4.08 L.A. Angels 9 7 142.0 112 54 137 4.18 Kansas City 5 9 126.0 129 51 107 4.57 Texas 5 10 131.0 126 62 139 5.08