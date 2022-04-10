American League Team Statistics

Through April 10 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 63 14 18 3 0 3 14 .286 Tampa Bay 59 7 16 1 1 1 7 .271 Chicago White Sox 70 9 18 5 1 2 9 .257 Texas 70 11 17 2 0 3 10 .243 L.A. Angels 97 9 23 4 1 2 8 .237 Detroit 64 7 15 2 1 1 7 .234 Houston 104 16 24 7 0 8 16 .231 Baltimore 67 4 15 4 0 2 4 .224 Seattle 66 6 14 3 0 2 6 .212 N.Y. Yankees 66 10 13 1 0 5 10 .197 Boston 72 7 14 4 0 2 7 .194 Kansas City 60 4 11 3 0 0 4 .183 Cleveland 66 1 12 2 0 0 1 .182 Oakland 64 7 11 2 0 2 6 .172 Minnesota 60 4 8 0 0 3 4 .133 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Kansas City 2 0 19.0 12 5 15 0.47 Cleveland 0 2 17.0 11 4 9 1.59 Seattle 2 0 18.0 8 6 20 2.00 Tampa Bay 2 0 18.0 15 4 24 2.00 Houston 2 1 26.0 23 6 25 2.08 N.Y. Yankees 2 0 20.0 14 7 23 2.70 Minnesota 0 2 18.0 14 11 18 3.00 Chicago White Sox 1 1 17.2 15 9 23 3.57 Baltimore 0 2 16.0 16 6 14 3.94 Boston 0 2 18.0 13 7 20 4.00 Detroit 1 1 18.0 18 3 8 4.50 L.A. Angels 1 2 27.0 24 8 23 5.33 Toronto 2 0 18.0 17 6 8 5.50 Oakland 0 2 16.0 18 9 15 7.31 Texas 0 2 16.0 18 7 14 7.88