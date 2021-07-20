American League Team Statistics

Through July 20 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 3093 473 821 152 7 141 451 .265 Houston 3243 508 861 174 6 119 487 .265 L.A. Angels 3159 454 818 176 10 127 433 .259 Boston 3218 483 828 203 10 123 454 .257 Chicago White Sox 3062 478 781 161 18 103 450 .255 Kansas City 3055 377 746 136 16 90 356 .244 Minnesota 3138 431 764 151 12 133 398 .243 Detroit 3112 405 745 122 19 104 393 .239 Baltimore 3112 385 738 153 9 102 373 .237 N.Y. Yankees 3011 382 708 113 5 119 353 .235 Oakland 3163 421 735 160 13 120 393 .232 Tampa Bay 3174 455 729 164 9 113 432 .230 Cleveland 2958 393 680 130 13 114 374 .230 Texas 3120 371 717 114 14 108 354 .230 Seattle 3042 388 666 132 6 115 374 .219 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 57 37 808.2 684 276 930 3.53 Tampa Bay 55 39 846.0 711 260 884 3.62 Houston 57 38 847.0 701 315 847 3.64 Oakland 54 42 853.0 790 254 790 3.76 N.Y. Yankees 48 44 810.0 685 263 867 3.78 Toronto 48 43 790.2 705 289 842 4.00 Boston 57 38 837.1 834 325 884 4.11 Cleveland 47 44 786.0 700 321 854 4.37 Seattle 50 44 824.2 771 295 777 4.43 Detroit 44 51 819.1 789 327 749 4.58 Texas 35 59 827.0 834 287 751 4.72 L.A. Angels 46 47 817.2 776 369 882 4.90 Minnesota 40 54 816.0 818 281 782 4.96 Kansas City 37 55 794.0 805 361 796 5.15 Baltimore 31 62 803.2 855 330 776 5.51