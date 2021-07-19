American League Team Statistics

Through July 19 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 3058 469 810 150 7 140 447 .265 Houston 3210 504 852 172 6 118 483 .265 L.A. Angels 3126 453 810 173 10 127 432 .259 Chicago White Sox 3011 471 773 160 18 99 443 .257 Boston 3177 470 814 199 10 117 441 .256 Kansas City 3055 377 746 136 16 90 356 .244 Minnesota 3085 425 753 151 12 130 392 .244 Baltimore 3077 379 729 151 9 102 367 .237 Detroit 3073 391 726 119 19 103 379 .236 N.Y. Yankees 3011 382 708 113 5 119 353 .235 Oakland 3132 417 728 158 13 118 389 .232 Texas 3089 371 713 113 14 108 354 .231 Tampa Bay 3144 454 724 163 9 113 431 .230 Cleveland 2925 390 672 130 13 113 371 .230 Seattle 3042 388 666 132 6 115 374 .219 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 56 36 793.2 673 273 918 3.55 Tampa Bay 55 38 837.0 702 257 873 3.59 Houston 56 38 838.0 693 310 838 3.65 N.Y. Yankees 48 44 810.0 685 263 867 3.78 Oakland 53 42 844.0 782 252 787 3.79 Toronto 48 42 781.2 691 282 834 3.89 Boston 56 38 828.1 823 323 876 4.11 Cleveland 47 43 778.0 691 319 843 4.37 Seattle 50 44 824.2 771 295 777 4.43 Texas 35 58 819.0 815 281 747 4.62 Detroit 43 51 810.1 785 327 739 4.63 L.A. Angels 46 46 809.2 769 366 872 4.90 Minnesota 39 53 802.0 810 277 763 4.98 Kansas City 37 55 794.0 805 361 796 5.15 Baltimore 30 62 794.2 850 327 766 5.56