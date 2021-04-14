American League Team Statistics

Through April 13 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 361 62 100 28 0 15 55 .277 Houston 387 60 105 23 1 18 56 .271 L.A. Angels 383 60 102 11 3 15 51 .266 Minnesota 355 57 90 23 1 13 54 .254 N.Y. Yankees 368 44 86 16 0 11 41 .234 Kansas City 299 43 70 9 1 9 41 .234 Seattle 358 51 83 20 0 12 49 .232 Baltimore 375 50 85 19 1 10 47 .227 Texas 360 44 81 12 1 10 43 .225 Toronto 375 49 84 13 0 13 44 .224 Chicago White Sox 371 55 83 14 0 12 48 .224 Tampa Bay 366 45 81 21 1 11 43 .221 Detroit 359 43 79 11 2 19 43 .220 Cleveland 317 42 67 15 0 15 40 .211 Oakland 398 48 84 15 3 12 46 .211 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Cleveland 6 4 88.1 49 34 100 2.55 Minnesota 5 5 91.2 78 22 102 2.95 Toronto 5 6 99.0 84 35 101 3.00 N.Y. Yankees 5 6 100.0 80 25 130 3.15 Chicago White Sox 5 6 97.1 76 37 121 3.33 Boston 7 3 94.0 82 45 100 3.93 Houston 6 5 98.0 85 37 95 4.13 Texas 4 7 96.0 94 34 90 4.50 Kansas City 5 4 80.0 81 42 85 4.61 L.A. Angels 7 4 99.0 90 44 119 4.82 Tampa Bay 5 6 99.2 103 30 106 4.88 Seattle 6 5 96.2 93 48 96 4.93 Baltimore 5 6 97.0 100 34 93 5.10 Detroit 5 6 97.0 91 44 89 5.20 Oakland 5 7 108.0 120 48 89 6.00 More for youSportsWNBA, Connecticut Sun release 2021 regular-season scheduleBy Maggie VanoniSportsSupport and well-wishes flood social media after UConn's...By Maggie Vanoni