American League Team Statistics

Through April 7 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 220 45 65 14 0 12 41 .295 Kansas City 171 33 46 7 1 8 32 .269 Texas 202 32 53 7 0 8 31 .262 Boston 209 31 54 16 0 4 27 .258 Minnesota 216 36 55 14 1 8 34 .255 N.Y. Yankees 209 25 53 8 0 6 24 .254 L.A. Angels 197 33 50 2 2 9 30 .254 Chicago White Sox 244 42 60 10 0 8 36 .246 Baltimore 214 24 49 11 0 3 22 .229 Detroit 193 23 43 7 2 7 23 .223 Cleveland 158 17 34 6 0 7 17 .215 Toronto 201 20 43 4 0 9 17 .214 Tampa Bay 202 23 42 9 1 5 22 .208 Seattle 193 27 40 15 0 2 25 .207 Oakland 220 17 37 8 2 3 16 .168 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA N.Y. Yankees 3 3 57.0 36 11 73 1.74 Minnesota 4 2 54.2 43 14 67 2.14 Houston 5 1 53.0 38 19 46 2.72 Toronto 3 3 52.0 46 17 57 3.12 Cleveland 2 3 43.0 28 23 52 3.35 Baltimore 4 2 54.0 46 20 50 3.50 Boston 3 3 57.0 54 26 62 3.63 Chicago White Sox 3 4 59.1 54 27 75 4.55 Kansas City 3 2 44.0 40 23 51 4.70 L.A. Angels 4 2 54.0 52 23 67 4.83 Seattle 3 3 55.0 50 30 58 4.91 Detroit 3 3 55.0 53 26 53 5.40 Tampa Bay 2 4 53.2 66 16 53 5.87 Texas 3 3 52.0 57 18 55 6.06 Oakland 1 6 64.0 80 34 55 7.17