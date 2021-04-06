American League Team Statistics

Through April 5 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 186 41 58 13 0 9 37 .312 Kansas City 140 31 43 7 1 7 30 .307 Minnesota 145 30 39 10 1 6 28 .269 Baltimore 143 18 38 9 0 0 17 .266 L.A. Angels 165 31 42 1 1 8 28 .255 Texas 137 23 34 6 0 3 22 .248 Chicago White Sox 178 28 44 6 0 5 22 .247 Boston 130 16 31 8 0 2 15 .238 Tampa Bay 131 16 29 4 1 5 15 .221 N.Y. Yankees 132 15 29 3 0 4 15 .220 Toronto 133 15 28 2 0 6 13 .211 Cleveland 127 13 26 6 0 5 13 .205 Detroit 125 17 25 3 1 6 17 .200 Seattle 124 15 22 12 0 2 14 .177 Oakland 157 12 27 5 2 2 12 .172 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA N.Y. Yankees 2 2 37.0 25 9 42 1.70 Minnesota 3 1 36.0 25 7 42 2.00 Toronto 3 1 36.0 27 15 43 2.50 Houston 4 1 44.0 31 18 40 2.86 Baltimore 3 1 35.0 22 13 34 3.09 Chicago White Sox 2 3 42.1 35 20 53 3.61 Cleveland 1 3 34.0 24 19 38 3.71 Seattle 2 2 37.0 34 14 40 3.89 Boston 1 3 36.0 41 17 41 4.50 Kansas City 3 1 36.0 32 20 40 4.75 L.A. Angels 4 1 45.0 45 21 52 5.00 Tampa Bay 2 2 34.0 43 12 34 6.62 Detroit 2 2 36.0 37 24 30 6.75 Oakland 0 5 45.0 61 25 37 8.60 Texas 1 3 34.0 43 16 34 8.74 More for youSportsUConn freshman Paige Bueckers wins John R. Wooden AwardBy Doug BonjourSportsUConn center Josh Carlton transferring to Houston: 'This...By David Borges