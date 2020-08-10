https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-15471341.php
American League Team Statistics
Through August 9
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|560
|69
|146
|26
|0
|21
|62
|.261
|Kansas City
|582
|74
|150
|37
|2
|21
|72
|.258
|N.Y. Yankees
|497
|79
|125
|20
|0
|27
|75
|.252
|Baltimore
|487
|70
|122
|30
|1
|21
|68
|.251
|Boston
|508
|63
|120
|27
|0
|21
|58
|.236
|Houston
|539
|76
|126
|30
|2
|18
|75
|.234
|Detroit
|424
|68
|98
|19
|2
|21
|64
|.231
|Minnesota
|516
|78
|119
|15
|0
|25
|77
|.231
|Seattle
|563
|66
|124
|27
|3
|14
|63
|.220
|Toronto
|440
|39
|96
|18
|1
|15
|38
|.218
|Oakland
|514
|71
|110
|15
|3
|21
|69
|.214
|L.A. Angels
|540
|72
|113
|22
|2
|24
|71
|.209
|Texas
|446
|49
|93
|22
|3
|12
|46
|.209
|Tampa Bay
|496
|65
|103
|29
|5
|13
|61
|.208
|Cleveland
|526
|59
|103
|14
|1
|13
|54
|.196
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|10
|7
|150.0
|99
|35
|184
|2.04
|Oakland
|12
|4
|149.0
|119
|40
|143
|2.66
|Minnesota
|10
|6
|139.1
|112
|52
|133
|3.49
|Tampa Bay
|8
|8
|138.2
|133
|53
|156
|3.57
|Toronto
|5
|8
|114.0
|85
|58
|116
|3.79
|Kansas City
|7
|10
|148.0
|139
|56
|146
|3.95
|Texas
|6
|8
|121.1
|92
|66
|135
|4.15
|Houston
|6
|9
|141.1
|131
|74
|133
|4.20
|Baltimore
|7
|7
|126.0
|110
|39
|124
|4.29
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|6
|127.2
|104
|53
|135
|4.30
|L.A. Angels
|5
|11
|141.1
|130
|63
|137
|4.39
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|8
|143.0
|136
|59
|147
|4.41
|Boston
|6
|9
|131.0
|129
|60
|125
|4.74
|Detroit
|8
|5
|114.0
|113
|39
|94
|5.21
|Seattle
|6
|11
|150.0
|131
|76
|144
|5.88
