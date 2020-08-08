Recommended Video:

Through August 7

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Chicago White Sox 491 64 132 22 0 18 57 .269
Baltimore 433 60 109 29 1 18 58 .252
Boston 447 57 112 27 0 18 53 .251
Kansas City 517 61 130 34 2 16 60 .251
N.Y. Yankees 406 65 99 14 0 24 63 .244
Houston 476 73 115 26 2 17 72 .242
Minnesota 447 70 103 14 0 22 69 .230
Seattle 508 61 117 27 3 13 58 .230
Detroit 352 55 78 13 2 16 51 .222
Toronto 372 34 81 16 1 13 33 .218
L.A. Angels 477 69 103 18 2 23 68 .216
Oakland 452 61 94 12 3 16 59 .208
Texas 383 40 79 17 3 11 39 .206
Tampa Bay 414 52 84 21 5 10 48 .203
Cleveland 456 47 86 9 1 10 44 .189

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Cleveland 8 7 131.0 85 29 157 2.06
Oakland 10 4 131.0 108 37 126 2.82
Minnesota 10 4 123.1 92 42 117 2.99
Tampa Bay 6 7 115.2 107 41 134 3.35
Kansas City 5 10 130.0 123 51 126 3.95
Toronto 4 7 96.1 77 53 96 4.02
N.Y. Yankees 9 4 106.0 85 38 104 4.08
Houston 6 7 125.1 115 69 113 4.09
Chicago White Sox 8 6 124.0 119 48 123 4.28
L.A. Angels 5 9 125.1 116 62 122 4.38
Baltimore 6 7 112.0 97 33 109 4.42
Texas 4 8 103.1 82 57 112 4.62
Boston 5 8 113.0 114 53 103 5.10
Detroit 6 5 96.0 98 32 82 5.62
Seattle 5 10 132.0 115 68 125 6.14