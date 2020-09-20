https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15581795.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 19
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|28
|24
|3.23
|52
|7
|1
|17
|463.0
|381
|175
|166
|Oakland
|33
|19
|3.43
|52
|5
|1
|16
|448.1
|402
|182
|171
|Chicago White Sox
|34
|18
|3.46
|52
|6
|1
|13
|458.0
|389
|194
|176
|Minnesota
|32
|22
|3.58
|54
|3
|0
|16
|457.1
|400
|190
|182
|Tampa Bay
|35
|18
|3.68
|53
|3
|0
|20
|466.2
|425
|209
|191
|N.Y. Yankees
|31
|21
|4.04
|52
|2
|2
|14
|431.2
|375
|217
|194
|Houston
|26
|26
|4.38
|52
|0
|0
|15
|455.2
|407
|240
|222
|Baltimore
|22
|31
|4.42
|53
|1
|0
|9
|459.2
|427
|255
|226
|Kansas City
|21
|31
|4.44
|52
|4
|1
|15
|446.0
|436
|244
|220
|Toronto
|26
|26
|4.71
|52
|1
|0
|13
|452.2
|450
|276
|237
|Texas
|18
|34
|5.02
|52
|3
|2
|10
|446.2
|406
|267
|249
|L.A. Angels
|23
|30
|5.05
|53
|2
|1
|9
|465.1
|439
|284
|261
|Seattle
|23
|29
|5.33
|52
|0
|1
|14
|446.0
|417
|274
|264
|Detroit
|22
|29
|5.68
|51
|1
|1
|10
|432.2
|457
|282
|273
|Boston
|19
|34
|5.89
|53
|2
|0
|13
|460.0
|520
|321
|301
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|58
|26
|135
|6
|525
|16
|Oakland
|54
|13
|139
|5
|435
|14
|Chicago White Sox
|55
|15
|178
|4
|455
|22
|Minnesota
|57
|18
|150
|0
|478
|20
|Tampa Bay
|63
|27
|153
|4
|485
|27
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|21
|145
|5
|459
|21
|Houston
|60
|23
|198
|7
|450
|20
|Baltimore
|71
|29
|175
|2
|421
|30
|Kansas City
|71
|28
|186
|7
|440
|25
|Toronto
|78
|13
|222
|7
|460
|14
|Texas
|68
|25
|213
|3
|429
|20
|L.A. Angels
|64
|20
|173
|8
|455
|24
|Seattle
|72
|34
|195
|5
|417
|20
|Detroit
|78
|30
|171
|1
|392
|16
|Boston
|88
|25
|223
|2
|465
|25
