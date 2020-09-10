Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 9

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 26 17 2.84 43 6 1 16 386.0 308 129 122
Oakland 26 15 3.54 41 2 0 14 361.1 332 153 142
Chicago White Sox 27 16 3.67 43 4 1 10 378.0 332 171 154
Minnesota 27 18 3.72 45 3 0 14 380.1 335 164 157
Tampa Bay 28 15 3.86 43 3 0 16 379.2 350 180 163
Toronto 24 19 3.90 43 1 0 12 380.2 341 192 165
Baltimore 20 22 4.40 42 1 0 9 372.1 343 209 182
N.Y. Yankees 22 21 4.44 43 0 1 12 350.2 316 194 173
Houston 22 22 4.55 44 0 0 11 385.2 351 213 195
Kansas City 16 28 4.61 44 2 0 13 377.0 379 216 193
Texas 15 27 5.03 42 2 1 9 364.2 328 220 204
L.A. Angels 17 27 5.22 44 2 1 7 382.2 368 243 222
Seattle 19 24 5.33 43 0 1 12 370.0 341 228 219
Detroit 19 22 5.70 41 0 1 8 350.2 370 227 222
Boston 15 29 6.17 44 1 0 9 379.0 446 274 260

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 42 18 106 4 437 14
Oakland 42 12 114 5 336 10
Chicago White Sox 44 14 143 3 379 17
Minnesota 50 13 128 0 397 19
Tampa Bay 52 21 131 4 395 22
Toronto 53 9 176 7 383 8
Baltimore 58 24 137 2 342 20
N.Y. Yankees 62 19 128 4 373 18
Houston 51 22 186 7 369 17
Kansas City 61 27 163 6 365 23
Texas 55 23 175 3 361 16
L.A. Angels 52 18 155 6 366 17
Seattle 62 26 158 5 356 13
Detroit 65 28 136 1 310 15
Boston 75 20 190 2 364 19