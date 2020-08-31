Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 30

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 21 13 2.88 34 5 1 14 306.0 237 102 98
Oakland 22 12 3.51 34 1 0 13 302.1 277 128 118
Minnesota 20 15 3.74 35 2 0 11 298.1 266 127 124
Tampa Bay 24 11 3.75 35 3 0 14 309.2 287 144 129
Chicago White Sox 21 13 3.75 34 4 1 7 300.0 260 134 125
Toronto 18 14 3.77 32 1 0 8 284.1 246 140 119
Houston 19 14 4.21 33 0 0 9 295.1 263 153 138
N.Y. Yankees 19 13 4.28 32 0 1 10 258.2 227 134 123
Kansas City 13 21 4.34 34 1 0 10 288.0 277 158 139
Baltimore 14 19 4.77 33 1 0 8 292.1 272 172 155
L.A. Angels 12 23 5.09 35 1 1 5 305.2 293 191 173
Texas 12 21 5.14 33 2 1 8 288.2 262 178 165
Seattle 14 22 5.50 36 0 0 9 309.0 285 198 189
Detroit 16 16 5.51 32 0 0 7 276.0 279 173 169
Boston 12 22 6.04 34 1 0 7 296.1 342 209 199

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 36 14 85 3 347 13
Oakland 34 9 102 5 282 9
Minnesota 44 9 103 0 301 10
Tampa Bay 43 17 106 2 325 21
Chicago White Sox 37 13 113 1 301 12
Toronto 35 6 130 6 286 5
Houston 38 16 137 7 288 13
N.Y. Yankees 42 12 87 4 273 15
Kansas City 46 24 136 6 297 14
Baltimore 46 20 110 2 272 18
L.A. Angels 41 14 131 6 288 17
Texas 44 13 142 2 299 13
Seattle 51 25 144 4 300 12
Detroit 51 22 98 1 239 11
Boston 57 17 142 1 287 13