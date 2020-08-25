Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 24

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 17 12 2.88 29 5 1 10 259.0 200 87 83
Minnesota 20 10 3.43 30 2 0 11 262.1 222 102 100
Oakland 20 10 3.54 30 1 0 12 272.1 247 114 107
Chicago White Sox 17 12 3.79 29 3 0 7 254.0 227 115 107
Toronto 14 13 3.89 27 0 0 8 238.1 202 121 103
Houston 16 13 4.04 29 0 0 6 267.1 235 133 120
Tampa Bay 19 11 4.05 30 1 0 11 264.2 255 132 119
Kansas City 11 18 4.24 29 1 0 8 244.0 231 131 115
N.Y. Yankees 16 9 4.27 25 0 1 9 208.2 179 107 99
Baltimore 14 14 4.86 28 1 0 8 250.0 236 148 135
Texas 11 17 5.06 28 2 1 8 243.2 223 149 137
Seattle 11 19 5.29 30 0 0 8 260.1 229 162 153
L.A. Angels 9 21 5.30 30 1 1 4 264.2 259 173 156
Boston 9 20 5.89 29 1 0 5 252.1 280 175 165
Detroit 11 16 6.01 27 0 0 5 235.0 251 160 157

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 33 13 67 1 308 12
Minnesota 38 8 83 0 262 8
Oakland 31 8 93 5 250 9
Chicago White Sox 29 13 91 1 249 11
Toronto 31 4 116 5 246 5
Houston 34 16 123 7 256 11
Tampa Bay 39 15 96 2 275 20
Kansas City 41 19 110 5 242 12
N.Y. Yankees 32 9 76 3 215 10
Baltimore 39 17 88 0 228 16
Texas 37 8 115 1 242 10
Seattle 41 20 114 1 249 8
L.A. Angels 37 14 115 4 253 16
Boston 48 15 121 1 250 12
Detroit 46 19 88 1 206 7