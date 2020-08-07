https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15466969.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH AUGUST 6
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|2.05
|14
|4
|0
|6
|123.0
|79
|30
|28
|Minnesota
|10
|3
|2.97
|13
|2
|0
|6
|115.1
|84
|39
|38
|Oakland
|9
|4
|3.05
|13
|1
|0
|6
|118.0
|101
|43
|40
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|3.63
|12
|0
|0
|3
|106.2
|105
|50
|43
|Toronto
|4
|6
|3.87
|10
|0
|0
|3
|88.1
|71
|41
|38
|Kansas City
|4
|10
|4.09
|14
|0
|0
|2
|121.0
|118
|69
|55
|N.Y. Yankees
|9
|3
|4.32
|12
|0
|1
|6
|98.0
|83
|51
|47
|Houston
|6
|6
|4.39
|12
|0
|0
|2
|112.2
|105
|62
|55
|L.A. Angels
|5
|8
|4.60
|13
|0
|1
|2
|117.1
|111
|67
|60
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|6
|4.62
|13
|1
|0
|4
|115.0
|115
|60
|59
|Texas
|3
|8
|4.77
|11
|1
|0
|2
|94.1
|75
|54
|50
|Baltimore
|5
|7
|4.81
|12
|0
|0
|3
|103.0
|93
|59
|55
|Detroit
|5
|5
|5.08
|10
|0
|0
|4
|85.0
|82
|49
|48
|Boston
|4
|8
|5.28
|12
|1
|0
|2
|104.0
|106
|62
|61
|Seattle
|5
|9
|6.00
|14
|0
|0
|4
|123.0
|105
|88
|82
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|15
|8
|28
|0
|150
|6
|Minnesota
|13
|2
|40
|0
|113
|4
|Oakland
|8
|2
|33
|3
|117
|3
|Tampa Bay
|14
|6
|36
|2
|125
|7
|Toronto
|9
|1
|44
|1
|85
|4
|Kansas City
|18
|11
|48
|1
|119
|7
|N.Y. Yankees
|17
|5
|36
|2
|96
|3
|Houston
|12
|4
|63
|4
|98
|5
|L.A. Angels
|14
|5
|56
|2
|114
|8
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|7
|40
|1
|117
|3
|Texas
|12
|4
|53
|1
|100
|5
|Baltimore
|15
|9
|32
|0
|106
|7
|Detroit
|14
|8
|28
|0
|74
|2
|Boston
|17
|10
|47
|0
|100
|2
|Seattle
|25
|12
|63
|0
|117
|4
