THROUGH JULY 31

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 5 3 2.12 8 2 0 4 72.0 51 19 17
Toronto 3 4 3.29 7 0 0 2 63.0 51 26 23
Minnesota 5 2 3.34 7 1 0 3 62.0 51 23 23
Oakland 3 4 3.43 7 1 0 2 63.0 62 29 24
Houston 4 3 3.49 7 0 0 2 67.0 56 31 26
Texas 2 4 3.57 6 1 0 2 53.0 41 25 21
Tampa Bay 4 4 3.60 8 0 0 2 70.0 67 34 28
Kansas City 3 5 3.78 8 0 0 2 69.0 53 34 29
N.Y. Yankees 5 1 4.04 6 0 1 2 49.0 37 22 22
Detroit 5 3 5.07 8 0 0 4 71.0 64 41 40
L.A. Angels 2 6 5.25 8 0 0 1 70.1 68 46 41
Boston 3 5 5.32 8 0 0 2 71.0 76 43 42
Chicago White Sox 3 4 5.61 7 1 0 1 61.0 59 38 38
Baltimore 3 3 6.45 6 0 0 2 53.0 56 39 38
Seattle 4 4 6.49 8 0 0 3 68.0 63 54 49

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 7 6 14 0 94 1
Toronto 3 1 30 0 60 0
Minnesota 10 2 23 0 62 3
Oakland 4 1 19 2 57 2
Houston 7 3 36 1 67 2
Texas 3 2 26 0 57 2
Tampa Bay 8 3 26 1 85 5
Kansas City 12 10 26 1 65 5
N.Y. Yankees 10 4 16 2 46 1
Detroit 12 6 22 0 58 1
L.A. Angels 8 4 35 0 72 6
Boston 12 9 30 0 64 1
Chicago White Sox 11 4 22 0 53 1
Baltimore 9 7 20 0 59 5
Seattle 13 4 36 0 58 2