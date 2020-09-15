Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .274 .471 .337 47 1621 256 444 764 82 2 78 245
Boston .264 .449 .327 48 1647 224 435 740 95 6 66 214
Baltimore .260 .439 .325 47 1601 226 416 703 79 5 66 216
Toronto .252 .436 .324 46 1559 223 393 679 78 2 68 215
Kansas City .247 .406 .313 48 1599 203 395 649 78 4 56 194
Minnesota .246 .429 .321 49 1573 223 387 675 62 2 74 215
Detroit .245 .413 .305 46 1492 207 366 616 66 11 54 201
Houston .243 .414 .316 47 1562 234 380 647 88 10 53 226
Tampa Bay .239 .433 .331 47 1562 235 374 677 92 8 65 222
L.A. Angels .239 .416 .331 48 1610 233 385 670 72 6 67 225
N.Y. Yankees .237 .429 .331 47 1462 223 347 627 61 6 69 213
Seattle .231 .387 .313 48 1547 208 357 598 75 5 52 200
Oakland .230 .408 .328 48 1538 234 353 628 71 9 62 226
Cleveland .227 .363 .317 47 1538 189 349 559 67 4 45 179
Texas .218 .361 .291 47 1503 178 328 543 64 8 45 159

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 1 12 19 141 1 434 14 4 37 687 1 32 40 0
Boston 2 5 17 139 4 431 22 6 40 706 0 36 44 0
Baltimore 13 7 21 136 5 405 17 12 23 705 0 27 31 0
Toronto 7 11 6 166 4 386 26 5 31 648 0 31 40 0
Kansas City 6 8 16 140 2 422 33 16 24 676 1 28 47 0
Minnesota 2 12 22 158 8 417 10 5 31 639 0 15 33 0
Detroit 1 11 18 114 1 439 14 4 33 597 0 21 42 0
Houston 5 10 19 151 5 351 16 9 32 693 0 16 40 0
Tampa Bay 0 10 18 200 4 464 32 6 29 671 0 28 41 0
L.A. Angels 4 14 22 206 8 399 18 7 33 751 0 28 30 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 9 24 185 5 377 21 5 30 669 1 32 28 0
Seattle 2 11 23 168 4 411 44 13 29 643 0 20 32 0
Oakland 2 11 34 197 3 436 21 3 31 718 1 20 28 0
Cleveland 4 12 21 187 2 414 22 7 34 692 0 21 35 0
Texas 1 16 19 143 3 413 39 12 31 588 0 30 29 0

