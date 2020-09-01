Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 31

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .270 .485 .333 35 1203 184 325 583 59 2 65 176
Baltimore .259 .435 .321 34 1172 157 303 510 66 3 45 151
Boston .257 .434 .319 35 1208 162 310 524 73 6 43 154
Detroit .251 .435 .311 32 1048 152 263 456 52 6 43 146
Houston .250 .427 .331 33 1109 176 277 474 65 9 38 170
Tampa Bay .249 .440 .340 36 1199 188 298 528 73 8 47 176
Toronto .248 .443 .317 33 1132 158 281 501 54 2 54 152
N.Y. Yankees .244 .449 .336 33 1017 162 248 457 44 3 53 153
Kansas City .242 .409 .311 35 1151 141 279 471 62 2 42 135
Minnesota .236 .401 .312 36 1163 159 275 466 42 1 49 154
L.A. Angels .233 .408 .324 36 1210 171 282 494 53 3 51 167
Seattle .231 .383 .307 37 1215 156 281 465 56 4 40 149
Oakland .224 .409 .323 34 1108 164 248 453 50 7 47 156
Cleveland .220 .353 .321 35 1144 143 252 404 49 2 33 136
Texas .213 .345 .292 33 1068 120 228 368 49 5 27 109

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 0 7 13 104 1 329 9 3 29 505 1 20 34 0
Baltimore 11 6 11 100 5 297 12 9 19 504 0 22 22 0
Boston 2 3 13 100 3 313 11 5 29 503 0 26 35 0
Detroit 1 10 11 85 0 314 10 2 26 420 0 15 24 0
Houston 4 8 14 124 5 249 13 5 25 501 0 13 31 0
Tampa Bay 0 9 12 158 4 333 17 4 26 523 0 23 30 0
Toronto 7 8 5 112 3 280 19 5 21 457 0 19 30 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 5 20 123 5 271 13 2 25 448 0 18 21 0
Kansas City 3 6 13 104 2 306 24 12 21 492 0 23 37 0
Minnesota 2 11 17 116 7 313 7 5 22 453 0 10 26 0
L.A. Angels 3 10 14 154 8 310 13 4 21 547 0 21 25 0
Seattle 2 9 15 121 3 331 37 10 21 505 0 18 26 0
Oakland 2 7 25 140 3 340 15 2 28 509 0 16 21 0
Cleveland 3 6 21 152 2 314 15 6 28 529 0 15 28 0
Texas 1 10 17 105 3 280 29 9 21 447 0 22 19 0

___