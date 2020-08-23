Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 22

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .268 .488 .326 28 960 144 257 468 45 2 54 137
Baltimore .259 .453 .324 27 928 134 240 420 53 2 41 130
N.Y. Yankees .255 .475 .344 25 793 135 202 377 36 2 45 129
Boston .254 .426 .320 28 967 129 246 412 56 4 34 122
Toronto .249 .442 .313 25 855 113 213 378 34 1 43 110
Kansas City .249 .414 .307 27 880 106 219 364 48 2 31 103
Tampa Bay .244 .434 .333 28 929 148 227 403 55 8 35 138
Houston .243 .413 .325 27 941 141 229 389 53 7 31 138
Minnesota .241 .412 .321 28 912 135 220 376 31 1 41 132
L.A. Angels .231 .414 .314 28 953 127 220 395 43 3 42 125
Detroit .228 .410 .288 25 824 113 188 338 38 5 34 107
Seattle .225 .367 .304 29 958 120 216 352 43 3 29 113
Oakland .224 .422 .325 28 918 139 206 387 41 7 42 133
Texas .214 .349 .295 26 847 100 181 296 41 4 22 92
Cleveland .210 .332 .317 27 868 108 182 288 33 2 23 102

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 0 5 11 75 0 265 8 3 24 377 0 14 29 0
Baltimore 6 6 9 83 4 223 10 6 14 391 0 16 20 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 4 16 94 2 207 11 2 18 350 0 14 16 0
Boston 2 2 11 84 3 255 6 4 25 407 0 24 29 0
Toronto 5 7 4 78 2 211 14 4 17 344 0 15 20 0
Kansas City 2 6 11 66 0 236 18 10 16 371 0 19 30 0
Tampa Bay 0 6 7 120 3 271 10 3 20 381 0 16 27 0
Houston 3 6 13 104 4 214 13 5 23 433 0 8 28 0
Minnesota 2 9 14 98 5 246 6 4 14 352 0 6 19 0
L.A. Angels 2 8 10 109 4 235 7 2 18 414 0 19 20 0
Detroit 0 7 11 61 0 258 7 1 18 312 0 10 17 0
Seattle 2 6 13 98 2 260 29 6 18 399 0 16 20 0
Oakland 2 6 19 121 2 276 14 2 22 416 0 13 19 0
Texas 1 7 14 87 2 225 24 5 17 353 0 18 15 0
Cleveland 2 4 17 121 2 237 9 3 24 407 0 11 16 0

___