American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 20
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.261
|.459
|.322
|26
|881
|127
|230
|404
|41
|2
|43
|120
|Baltimore
|.258
|.449
|.322
|25
|859
|124
|222
|386
|52
|2
|36
|121
|Boston
|.256
|.423
|.320
|26
|895
|117
|229
|379
|52
|4
|30
|110
|N.Y. Yankees
|.255
|.475
|.344
|25
|793
|135
|202
|377
|36
|2
|45
|129
|Toronto
|.252
|.450
|.314
|23
|787
|106
|198
|354
|31
|1
|41
|103
|Tampa Bay
|.247
|.443
|.336
|26
|858
|141
|212
|380
|53
|8
|33
|131
|Houston
|.247
|.419
|.328
|25
|876
|136
|216
|367
|47
|7
|30
|133
|Kansas City
|.245
|.410
|.304
|25
|812
|97
|199
|333
|46
|2
|28
|94
|Minnesota
|.241
|.415
|.319
|26
|845
|126
|204
|351
|28
|1
|39
|124
|Detroit
|.228
|.407
|.289
|23
|755
|102
|172
|307
|35
|5
|30
|96
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.422
|.312
|26
|880
|120
|201
|371
|38
|3
|42
|118
|Oakland
|.225
|.422
|.327
|26
|854
|131
|192
|360
|34
|7
|40
|125
|Seattle
|.217
|.357
|.297
|27
|888
|103
|193
|317
|37
|3
|27
|98
|Texas
|.214
|.353
|.300
|24
|780
|95
|167
|275
|37
|4
|21
|87
|Cleveland
|.201
|.323
|.312
|25
|798
|97
|160
|258
|28
|2
|22
|91
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|5
|11
|71
|0
|244
|7
|3
|22
|352
|0
|13
|26
|0
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|9
|74
|3
|205
|10
|5
|12
|365
|0
|16
|18
|0
|Boston
|2
|2
|10
|76
|3
|243
|6
|4
|23
|379
|0
|24
|27
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|4
|16
|94
|2
|207
|11
|2
|18
|350
|0
|14
|16
|0
|Toronto
|4
|6
|4
|70
|2
|194
|13
|4
|12
|314
|0
|15
|20
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|6
|7
|111
|2
|250
|10
|2
|20
|350
|0
|15
|22
|0
|Houston
|3
|5
|13
|95
|4
|194
|11
|4
|23
|400
|0
|8
|25
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|6
|9
|62
|0
|220
|17
|10
|13
|328
|0
|19
|28
|0
|Minnesota
|1
|9
|13
|88
|4
|227
|6
|4
|12
|318
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Detroit
|0
|7
|10
|58
|0
|235
|7
|0
|18
|295
|0
|11
|16
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|8
|7
|103
|4
|223
|7
|1
|17
|366
|0
|19
|19
|0
|Oakland
|2
|6
|18
|114
|2
|259
|12
|2
|22
|389
|0
|10
|17
|0
|Seattle
|1
|5
|13
|90
|2
|242
|28
|6
|18
|368
|0
|15
|20
|0
|Texas
|1
|5
|13
|85
|2
|205
|23
|5
|17
|331
|0
|14
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|16
|115
|2
|220
|8
|3
|23
|374
|0
|11
|16
|0
