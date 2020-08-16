Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 15

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Baltimore .266 .466 .334 20 687 107 183 320 46 2 29 105
N.Y. Yankees .265 .483 .353 20 635 115 168 307 32 1 35 109
Kansas City .255 .428 .312 21 703 90 179 301 43 2 25 87
Boston .254 .424 .313 21 724 93 184 307 39 3 26 88
Chicago White Sox .249 .413 .311 21 715 89 178 295 32 2 27 82
Tampa Bay .245 .430 .337 21 705 112 173 303 44 7 24 105
Minnesota .239 .418 .314 21 675 104 161 282 19 0 34 102
Toronto .238 .433 .301 16 568 67 135 246 22 1 29 65
Houston .238 .409 .331 20 701 106 167 287 40 4 24 103
Detroit .231 .436 .294 18 589 88 136 257 27 5 28 84
Texas .225 .355 .302 19 612 71 138 217 29 4 14 64
L.A. Angels .222 .421 .309 21 712 101 158 300 30 2 36 99
Seattle .221 .357 .301 22 725 84 160 259 33 3 20 80
Oakland .219 .406 .323 21 690 103 151 280 23 5 32 99
Cleveland .196 .302 .307 21 659 75 129 199 21 2 15 70

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Baltimore 4 5 8 64 2 155 8 5 10 303 0 14 16 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 3 13 75 2 167 9 2 16 282 0 10 10 0
Kansas City 2 6 8 53 0 184 13 9 12 291 0 19 24 0
Boston 2 0 9 53 1 192 4 4 17 298 0 20 25 0
Chicago White Sox 0 3 8 58 0 200 4 1 18 304 0 8 23 0
Tampa Bay 0 4 6 93 1 203 9 2 18 292 0 15 18 0
Minnesota 0 8 11 67 2 188 3 3 7 235 0 2 10 0
Toronto 1 4 2 51 2 140 13 4 9 223 0 10 15 0
Houston 1 4 11 88 3 159 9 4 18 343 0 6 20 0
Detroit 0 6 9 46 0 182 6 0 14 220 0 8 11 0
Texas 0 5 10 59 2 152 21 4 13 252 0 11 13 0
L.A. Angels 0 7 6 87 4 180 7 0 11 291 0 17 19 0
Seattle 1 4 10 75 2 193 20 4 17 302 0 12 17 0
Oakland 2 5 17 92 1 213 11 2 17 319 0 9 12 0
Cleveland 1 2 13 94 2 185 4 3 19 297 0 9 13 0

