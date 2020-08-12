https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15478355.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 11
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Baltimore
|.260
|.457
|.331
|15
|530
|80
|138
|242
|36
|1
|22
|78
|Kansas City
|.259
|.434
|.309
|18
|622
|79
|161
|270
|39
|2
|22
|76
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.414
|.317
|18
|630
|78
|162
|261
|28
|1
|23
|71
|N.Y. Yankees
|.249
|.456
|.338
|17
|526
|88
|131
|240
|22
|0
|29
|82
|Boston
|.244
|.414
|.310
|17
|577
|72
|141
|239
|30
|1
|22
|67
|Houston
|.236
|.404
|.326
|17
|607
|88
|143
|245
|36
|3
|20
|86
|Detroit
|.234
|.437
|.304
|15
|487
|77
|114
|213
|21
|3
|24
|73
|Minnesota
|.232
|.406
|.309
|18
|586
|86
|136
|238
|15
|0
|29
|85
|L.A. Angels
|.227
|.432
|.321
|18
|611
|88
|139
|264
|25
|2
|32
|86
|Seattle
|.225
|.362
|.302
|19
|635
|78
|143
|230
|30
|3
|17
|74
|Tampa Bay
|.224
|.385
|.323
|18
|572
|81
|128
|220
|38
|6
|14
|76
|Toronto
|.218
|.366
|.279
|14
|473
|44
|103
|173
|20
|1
|16
|43
|Oakland
|.214
|.374
|.322
|18
|580
|80
|124
|217
|16
|4
|23
|76
|Texas
|.211
|.342
|.290
|16
|511
|55
|108
|175
|23
|4
|12
|52
|Cleveland
|.192
|.294
|.304
|18
|558
|60
|107
|164
|16
|1
|13
|55
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|8
|50
|2
|122
|7
|5
|8
|228
|0
|12
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|7
|40
|0
|152
|12
|8
|10
|257
|0
|17
|21
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|3
|8
|49
|0
|169
|4
|1
|16
|269
|0
|6
|21
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|2
|11
|61
|1
|143
|6
|2
|16
|226
|0
|10
|10
|0
|Boston
|2
|0
|8
|47
|1
|154
|3
|3
|15
|237
|0
|14
|21
|0
|Houston
|1
|4
|10
|73
|3
|139
|9
|3
|16
|303
|0
|6
|15
|0
|Detroit
|0
|5
|9
|42
|0
|154
|3
|0
|12
|183
|0
|7
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|5
|9
|58
|2
|161
|3
|3
|7
|204
|0
|2
|9
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|6
|6
|81
|4
|153
|6
|0
|9
|270
|0
|16
|17
|0
|Seattle
|1
|2
|8
|63
|2
|169
|18
|3
|13
|262
|0
|8
|15
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|6
|79
|1
|169
|7
|2
|12
|237
|0
|13
|16
|0
|Toronto
|1
|4
|0
|42
|2
|120
|10
|4
|9
|177
|0
|6
|13
|0
|Oakland
|2
|4
|16
|78
|1
|184
|10
|2
|16
|274
|0
|6
|9
|0
|Texas
|0
|4
|6
|52
|1
|129
|17
|3
|8
|210
|0
|7
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|12
|78
|2
|164
|2
|3
|17
|244
|0
|7
|12
|0
___
