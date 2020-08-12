Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 11

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Baltimore .260 .457 .331 15 530 80 138 242 36 1 22 78
Kansas City .259 .434 .309 18 622 79 161 270 39 2 22 76
Chicago White Sox .257 .414 .317 18 630 78 162 261 28 1 23 71
N.Y. Yankees .249 .456 .338 17 526 88 131 240 22 0 29 82
Boston .244 .414 .310 17 577 72 141 239 30 1 22 67
Houston .236 .404 .326 17 607 88 143 245 36 3 20 86
Detroit .234 .437 .304 15 487 77 114 213 21 3 24 73
Minnesota .232 .406 .309 18 586 86 136 238 15 0 29 85
L.A. Angels .227 .432 .321 18 611 88 139 264 25 2 32 86
Seattle .225 .362 .302 19 635 78 143 230 30 3 17 74
Tampa Bay .224 .385 .323 18 572 81 128 220 38 6 14 76
Toronto .218 .366 .279 14 473 44 103 173 20 1 16 43
Oakland .214 .374 .322 18 580 80 124 217 16 4 23 76
Texas .211 .342 .290 16 511 55 108 175 23 4 12 52
Cleveland .192 .294 .304 18 558 60 107 164 16 1 13 55

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Baltimore 3 4 8 50 2 122 7 5 8 228 0 12 10 0
Kansas City 2 4 7 40 0 152 12 8 10 257 0 17 21 0
Chicago White Sox 0 3 8 49 0 169 4 1 16 269 0 6 21 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 2 11 61 1 143 6 2 16 226 0 10 10 0
Boston 2 0 8 47 1 154 3 3 15 237 0 14 21 0
Houston 1 4 10 73 3 139 9 3 16 303 0 6 15 0
Detroit 0 5 9 42 0 154 3 0 12 183 0 7 10 0
Minnesota 0 5 9 58 2 161 3 3 7 204 0 2 9 0
L.A. Angels 0 6 6 81 4 153 6 0 9 270 0 16 17 0
Seattle 1 2 8 63 2 169 18 3 13 262 0 8 15 0
Tampa Bay 0 2 6 79 1 169 7 2 12 237 0 13 16 0
Toronto 1 4 0 42 2 120 10 4 9 177 0 6 13 0
Oakland 2 4 16 78 1 184 10 2 16 274 0 6 9 0
Texas 0 4 6 52 1 129 17 3 8 210 0 7 11 0
Cleveland 1 1 12 78 2 164 2 3 17 244 0 7 12 0

___