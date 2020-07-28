Recommended Video:

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Boston .283 .455 .333 4 145 23 41 66 10 0 5 23
Houston .280 .500 .375 4 132 29 37 66 10 2 5 29
Chicago White Sox .276 .533 .350 3 105 17 29 56 6 0 7 16
Minnesota .273 .491 .347 3 110 27 30 54 3 0 7 27
Toronto .257 .424 .308 4 144 16 37 61 4 1 6 15
Baltimore .257 .436 .339 3 101 16 26 44 9 0 3 15
Seattle .243 .426 .331 4 136 16 33 58 9 2 4 14
Tampa Bay .237 .519 .363 4 131 28 31 68 10 3 7 26
Cleveland .232 .337 .333 3 95 13 22 32 4 0 2 11
L.A. Angels .225 .326 .278 4 138 11 31 45 5 0 3 11
Oakland .213 .352 .312 4 122 17 26 43 3 1 4 16
Kansas City .207 .430 .285 4 135 19 28 58 6 0 8 19
Detroit .203 .406 .267 4 133 16 27 54 1 1 8 16
N.Y. Yankees .200 .367 .273 3 90 9 18 33 3 0 4 9
Texas .174 .283 .276 3 92 5 16 26 3 2 1 5

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Boston 0 0 2 9 0 31 1 0 2 57 0 4 5 0
Houston 0 0 3 17 0 29 3 0 4 62 0 1 4 0
Chicago White Sox 0 0 0 12 0 29 0 0 2 44 0 1 1 0
Minnesota 0 1 2 11 0 21 0 0 1 39 0 0 2 0
Toronto 0 3 0 12 1 36 3 0 1 51 0 1 5 0
Baltimore 1 1 2 11 0 17 0 1 2 45 0 2 1 0
Seattle 0 0 3 15 0 40 3 0 4 57 0 2 4 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 2 24 0 35 1 0 3 52 0 3 1 0
Cleveland 0 1 4 11 1 24 0 1 3 48 0 0 0 0
L.A. Angels 0 2 1 10 1 30 1 0 2 62 0 0 4 0
Oakland 0 1 2 16 0 36 2 1 4 40 0 1 2 0
Kansas City 1 1 4 11 0 46 1 2 0 44 0 4 4 0
Detroit 0 1 0 12 0 55 1 0 3 43 0 1 4 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 0 0 9 1 30 0 0 2 39 0 3 3 0
Texas 0 0 1 12 0 22 0 1 2 36 0 3 2 0

