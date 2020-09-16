https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/American-League-Leaders-15572876.php
American League Leaders
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 15
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|BA
|Anderson, CHW
|38
|162
|41
|61
|.377
|LeMahieu, NYY
|38
|146
|32
|53
|.363
|Candelario, DET
|44
|159
|29
|53
|.333
|Abreu, CHW
|48
|198
|36
|65
|.328
|Cruz, MIN
|47
|164
|33
|53
|.323
|Kiner-Falefa, TEX
|46
|166
|23
|53
|.319
|Hernández, TOR
|39
|146
|27
|45
|.308
|Fletcher, LAA
|38
|159
|25
|49
|.308
|Verdugo, BOS
|45
|169
|30
|52
|.308
|Jiménez, CHW
|46
|180
|24
|55
|.306
___
|Voit, NYY
|18
|Cruz, MIN
|16
|Trout, LAA
|16
|Abreu, CHW
|15
|Hernández, TOR
|14
|Olson, OAK
|13
|Jiménez, CHW
|13
|Lowe, TB
|12
|Núñez, BAL
|11
|Sanó, MIN
|11
|Santander, BAL
|11
|Robert, CHW
|11
|Ramírez, CLE
|11
___
|Abreu, CHW
|48
|Voit, NYY
|42
|Trout, LAA
|39
|Olson, OAK
|38
|Tucker, HOU
|37
|Jiménez, CHW
|37
|Seager, SEA
|33
|Santander, BAL
|32
|Cruz, MIN
|32
|Rosario, MIN
|32
|Devers, BOS
|32
___
|Mondesi, KC
|16
|Margot, TB
|12
|Moore, SEA
|11
|Ramírez, CLE
|10
|Kiner-Falefa, TEX
|8
|Merrifield, KC
|8
|Robert, CHW
|8
|Grossman, OAK
|7
|Kiermaier, TB
|7
|Ohtani, LAA
|7
___
|Cruz, MIN
|.646
|Trout, LAA
|.639
|Hernández, TOR
|.637
|Voit, NYY
|.634
|Abreu, CHW
|.621
|Anderson, CHW
|.605
|Lowe, TB
|.588
|Jiménez, CHW
|.583
|LeMahieu, NYY
|.575
|Santander, BAL
|.575
___
|Rendon, LAA
|.427
|Anderson, CHW
|.414
|Cruz, MIN
|.413
|LeMahieu, NYY
|.409
|Trout, LAA
|.403
|Candelario, DET
|.391
|Lewis, SEA
|.390
|Canha, OAK
|.380
|Hicks, NYY
|.374
|Fletcher, LAA
|.371
___
|Anderson, CHW
|41
|Trout, LAA
|39
|Abreu, CHW
|36
|Lewis, SEA
|34
|Ramírez, CLE
|34
|Voit, NYY
|34
|Cruz, MIN
|33
|LeMahieu, NYY
|32
|Biggio, TOR
|31
|Lowe, TB
|30
|Springer, HOU
|30
|Tucker, HOU
|30
|Verdugo, BOS
|30
___
|Abreu, CHW
|65
|Anderson, CHW
|61
|Jiménez, CHW
|55
|Lindor, CLE
|55
|Merrifield, KC
|55
|Candelario, DET
|53
|Cruz, MIN
|53
|Devers, BOS
|53
|Kiner-Falefa, TEX
|53
|LeMahieu, NYY
|53
___
|Santana, CLE
|40
|Hicks, NYY
|33
|Rendon, LAA
|33
|Olson, OAK
|31
|Biggio, TOR
|30
|Trout, LAA
|29
|Canha, OAK
|28
|Gallo, TEX
|27
|Lewis, SEA
|27
|Grandal, CHW
|26
___
|Hernández, CLE
|16
|Brantley, HOU
|15
|Franco, KC
|15
|Adames, TB
|14
|Iglesias, BAL
|14
|Verdugo, BOS
|14
|Abreu, CHW
|13
|Biggio, TOR
|13
|Choi, TB
|13
|Devers, BOS
|13
|Martinez, BOS
|13
|Santander, BAL
|13
___
|Tucker, HOU
|6
|Candelario, DET
|3
|14 tied
|2
___
|Abreu, CHW
|123
|Cruz, MIN
|106
|Trout, LAA
|106
|Jiménez, CHW
|105
|Voit, NYY
|104
|Anderson, CHW
|98
|Devers, BOS
|98
|Lowe, TB
|94
|Hernández, TOR
|93
|Merrifield, KC
|93
___
|Bieber, CLE
|1.53
|Keuchel, CHW
|2.19
|Lynn, TEX
|2.40
|Maeda, MIN
|2.42
|Bundy, LAA
|2.48
|Bassitt, OAK
|2.92
|Ryu, TOR
|3.00
|Cease, CHW
|3.20
|Cole, NYY
|3.20
|Carrasco, CLE
|3.27
___
|Bieber, CLE
|7-1
|Gonzales, SEA
|6-2
|Keuchel, CHW
|6-2
|Lynn, TEX
|6-2
|Dobnak, MIN
|6-4
|Hernández, TEX
|5-1
|Maeda, MIN
|5-1
|Bundy, LAA
|5-2
|Cease, CHW
|5-2
|Fiers, OAK
|5-2
___
|Barlow, KC
|25
|Holland, KC
|25
|Buttrey, LAA
|24
|Cisnero, DET
|24
|Cordero, CHW
|23
|Fairbanks, TB
|23
|Hernández, TEX
|23
|Mayers, LAA
|23
|Petit, OAK
|23
|Soto, DET
|23
___
|Hand, CLE
|12
|Hendriks, OAK
|12
|Colomé, CHW
|11
|Pressly, HOU
|10
|Rogers, MIN
|9
|Britton, NYY
|8
|Montero, TEX
|8
|Barnes, BOS
|7
|6 tied
|5
___
|Lynn, TEX
|71.1
|Bieber, CLE
|64.2
|Giolito, CHW
|60.1
|Cole, NYY
|59.0
|Bundy, LAA
|58.0
|Civale, CLE
|58.0
|Greinke, HOU
|57.1
|Valdez, HOU
|57.1
|Gonzales, SEA
|56.2
|Heaney, LAA
|56.0
___
|Bieber, CLE
|102
|Giolito, CHW
|82
|Cole, NYY
|79
|Lynn, TEX
|79
|Glasnow, TB
|73
|Bundy, LAA
|67
|Carrasco, CLE
|63
|Maeda, MIN
|63
|Ryu, TOR
|60
|Heaney, LAA
|59
___
|Cole, NYY
|2
|Boyd, DET
|1
|Bundy, LAA
|1
|Civale, CLE
|1
|Giolito, CHW
|1
|Gonzales, SEA
|1
|Keller, KC
|1
|Lynn, TEX
|1
|Minor, OAK
|1
___
|Cole, NYY
|1
|Giolito, CHW
|1
|Keller, KC
|1
|Minor, OAK
|1
