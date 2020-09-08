https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/American-League-Leaders-15551113.php
American League Leaders
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|BA
|Anderson, CHW
|31
|131
|34
|46
|.351
|Cruz, MIN
|41
|143
|29
|47
|.329
|Reyes, CLE
|40
|146
|25
|47
|.322
|Alberto, BAL
|36
|151
|27
|48
|.318
|Abreu, CHW
|41
|168
|28
|53
|.315
|Candelario, DET
|36
|131
|21
|41
|.313
|Fletcher, LAA
|35
|144
|24
|45
|.313
|Reyes, DET
|38
|132
|24
|41
|.311
|Verdugo, BOS
|40
|148
|27
|46
|.311
|Lewis, SEA
|40
|145
|32
|45
|.310
___
|Trout, LAA
|15
|Voit, NYY
|14
|Cruz, MIN
|14
|Hernández, TOR
|14
|Abreu, CHW
|13
|Robert, CHW
|11
|Jiménez, CHW
|11
|Santander, BAL
|11
|6 tied
|10
___
|Abreu, CHW
|40
|Trout, LAA
|38
|Tucker, HOU
|37
|Santander, BAL
|32
|Seager, SEA
|30
|Cruz, MIN
|30
|Jiménez, CHW
|30
|Rosario, MIN
|30
|Voit, NYY
|29
|Piscotty, OAK
|28
|Lowe, TB
|28
___
|Mondesi, KC
|11
|Ramírez, CLE
|9
|Margot, TB
|8
|Moore, SEA
|8
|Kiner-Falefa, TEX
|7
|Merrifield, KC
|7
|Choo, TEX
|6
|Ohtani, LAA
|6
|Reyes, DET
|6
|Robert, CHW
|6
|Straw, HOU
|6
___
|Trout, LAA
|.676
|Cruz, MIN
|.657
|Hernández, TOR
|.637
|Abreu, CHW
|.619
|Voit, NYY
|.619
|Anderson, CHW
|.595
|Tucker, HOU
|.579
|Santander, BAL
|.575
|Sanó, MIN
|.556
|Robert, CHW
|.552
___
|Díaz, TB
|.428
|Rendon, LAA
|.425
|Cruz, MIN
|.418
|Lewis, SEA
|.402
|Grossman, OAK
|.400
|Canha, OAK
|.399
|Trout, LAA
|.395
|Anderson, CHW
|.390
|Reyes, CLE
|.387
|Fletcher, LAA
|.377
___
|Trout, LAA
|35
|Anderson, CHW
|34
|Lewis, SEA
|32
|Biggio, TOR
|31
|Ramírez, CLE
|31
|Cruz, MIN
|29
|Tucker, HOU
|29
|Abreu, CHW
|28
|Alberto, BAL
|27
|Hernández, TOR
|27
|Verdugo, BOS
|27
___
|Abreu, CHW
|53
|Alberto, BAL
|48
|Cruz, MIN
|47
|Lindor, CLE
|47
|Reyes, CLE
|47
|Anderson, CHW
|46
|Polanco, MIN
|46
|Verdugo, BOS
|46
|Fletcher, LAA
|45
|Hernández, TOR
|45
|Lewis, SEA
|45
___
|Santana, CLE
|35
|Biggio, TOR
|27
|Hicks, NYY
|27
|Rendon, LAA
|27
|Olson, OAK
|26
|Gallo, TEX
|25
|Canha, OAK
|24
|Ramírez, CLE
|24
|Díaz, TB
|23
|Lewis, SEA
|23
___
|Adames, TB
|14
|Franco, KC
|14
|Hernández, CLE
|14
|Verdugo, BOS
|14
|Iglesias, BAL
|13
|Martinez, BOS
|13
|Santander, BAL
|13
|Abreu, CHW
|12
|Alberto, BAL
|12
|Gurriel, HOU
|12
|Sanó, MIN
|12
___
|Tucker, HOU
|6
|Candelario, DET
|3
|12 tied
|2
___
|Abreu, CHW
|104
|Cruz, MIN
|94
|Trout, LAA
|94
|Hernández, TOR
|93
|Santander, BAL
|88
|Jiménez, CHW
|84
|Tucker, HOU
|84
|Voit, NYY
|83
|Bogaerts, BOS
|79
|Reyes, CLE
|79
___
|Bieber, CLE
|1.25
|Keuchel, CHW
|2.19
|Bundy, LAA
|2.49
|Lynn, TEX
|2.67
|Maeda, MIN
|2.77
|Greinke, HOU
|2.91
|Gonzales, SEA
|3.02
|Bassitt, OAK
|3.12
|Ryu, TOR
|3.19
|Cease, CHW
|3.29
|Giolito, CHW
|3.29
___
|Bieber, CLE
|7-0
|Dobnak, MIN
|6-2
|Keuchel, CHW
|6-2
|Hernández, TEX
|5-1
|Cease, CHW
|5-2
|Gonzales, SEA
|5-2
|Foster, CHW
|4-0
|Fairbanks, TB
|4-1
|Maeda, MIN
|4-1
|5 tied
|4-2
___
|Barlow, KC
|22
|Holland, KC
|21
|Bass, TOR
|20
|Buttrey, LAA
|20
|Cisnero, DET
|20
|Cordero, CHW
|20
|Soto, DET
|20
|8 tied
|19
___
|Hand, CLE
|12
|Hendriks, OAK
|10
|Colomé, CHW
|9
|Britton, NYY
|8
|Rogers, MIN
|8
|Montero, TEX
|7
|Pressly, HOU
|7
|Bass, TOR
|5
|Buttrey, LAA
|5
|Jiménez, DET
|5
|Sulser, BAL
|5
___
|Bieber, CLE
|57.2
|Lynn, TEX
|57.1
|Giolito, CHW
|54.2
|Keuchel, CHW
|53.1
|Valdez, HOU
|52.1
|Civale, CLE
|52.0
|Cole, NYY
|52.0
|Bundy, LAA
|50.2
|Gonzales, SEA
|50.2
|Maeda, MIN
|48.2
___
|Bieber, CLE
|94
|Giolito, CHW
|75
|Cole, NYY
|70
|Glasnow, TB
|66
|Lynn, TEX
|63
|Maeda, MIN
|56
|Berríos, MIN
|55
|Bundy, LAA
|55
|Ryu, TOR
|53
|Carrasco, CLE
|52
___
|Boyd, DET
|1
|Bundy, LAA
|1
|Civale, CLE
|1
|Cole, NYY
|1
|Giolito, CHW
|1
|Gonzales, SEA
|1
|Lynn, TEX
|1
___
|Giolito, CHW
|1
