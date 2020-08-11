Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 9

BATTING
G AB R H BA
LeMahieu, NYY 15 58 10 23 .397
Cruz, MIN 16 61 11 22 .361
Lewis, SEA 16 62 11 22 .355
Alberto, BAL 14 63 12 22 .349
Correa, HOU 15 55 5 19 .345
Jones, DET 12 39 9 13 .333
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 12 42 6 14 .333
Bogaerts, BOS 15 47 10 15 .319
Perez, KC 17 69 7 22 .319
Gonzalez, MIN 13 44 5 14 .318

___

HOME RUNS
Judge, NYY 8
Moreland, BOS 6
Núñez, BAL 5
Trout, LAA 5
Olson, OAK 5
Kepler, MIN 5
Soler, KC 5
14 tied 4

___

RUNS BATTED IN
Judge, NYY 19
Cruz, MIN 16
Santander, BAL 14
Seager, SEA 14
Urshela, NYY 13
Olson, OAK 13
Moreland, BOS 12
Springer, HOU 12
Kepler, MIN 12
Ramírez, CLE 12

___

STOLEN BASES
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 4
Mondesi, KC 4
Robert, CHW 4
Tauchman, NYY 4
Alford, TOR 3
Andrus, TEX 3
Crawford, SEA 3
Long Jr., SEA 3
Lopes, SEA 3
Moore, SEA 3
Phillips, KC 3
Reyes, DET 3
Straw, HOU 3

___

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Jones, DET .744
Judge, NYY .717
Hernández, TOR .620
Trout, LAA .612
Cruz, MIN .607
Lowe, TB .588
Stanton, NYY .585
Urshela, NYY .583
Kepler, MIN .579
Bogaerts, BOS .574

___

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
Stanton, NYY .453
Santana, CLE .451
Correa, HOU .429
LeMahieu, NYY .426
Lewis, SEA .420
Bogaerts, BOS .418
Hernandez, CLE .414
Canha, OAK .406
Laureano, OAK .406
Brantley, HOU .400
Cruz, MIN .400
Fletcher, LAA .400
Gonzalez, MIN .400

___

RUNS SCORED
Merrifield, KC 15
Judge, NYY 14
Crawford, SEA 13
Núñez, BAL 13
Alberto, BAL 12
Ramírez, CLE 12
Altuve, HOU 11
Cruz, MIN 11
Kepler, MIN 11
Lewis, SEA 11
Semien, OAK 11

___

HITS
LeMahieu, NYY 23
Alberto, BAL 22
Cruz, MIN 22
Lewis, SEA 22
Perez, KC 22
Fletcher, LAA 20
Correa, HOU 19
Merrifield, KC 19
Moncada, CHW 19
Robert, CHW 19

___

BASES ON BALLS
Santana, CLE 23
Olson, OAK 14
Rendon, LAA 14
Canha, OAK 11
Benintendi, BOS 10
Crawford, SEA 10
Díaz, TB 10
Fletcher, LAA 10
Hernandez, CLE 10
Stanton, NYY 10

___

DOUBLES
Alberto, BAL 7
Franco, KC 7
Iglesias, BAL 7
Martinez, BOS 7
Fletcher, LAA 6
Seager, SEA 6
8 tied 5

___

TRIPLES
Crawford, SEA 2
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 2
Lowe, TB 2
18 tied 1

___

TOTAL BASES
Judge, NYY 43
Cruz, MIN 37
Franco, KC 36
Perez, KC 36
Alberto, BAL 35
Soler, KC 35
Merrifield, KC 34
Ramírez, CLE 34
Chapman, OAK 33
Kepler, MIN 33

___

EARNED RUN AVERAGE
Bassitt, OAK 1.08
Lynn, TEX 1.16
Plesac, CLE 1.29
Montas, OAK 1.57
Bieber, CLE 1.63
Turnbull, DET 2.00
Valdez, HOU 2.04
Bundy, LAA 2.08
Carrasco, CLE 2.50
Cobb, BAL 2.51

___

WON-LOST
Bieber, CLE 3-0
Cole, NYY 3-0
12 tied 2-0

___

GAMES PITCHED
Barlow, KC 10
Holland, KC 9
Petit, OAK 9
Brice, BOS 8
Gibaut, TEX 8
Hendriks, OAK 8
Marshall, CHW 8
Mayers, LAA 8
Milner, LAA 8
27 tied 7

___

SAVES
Britton, NYY 5
Hendriks, OAK 5
Jiménez, DET 5
Colomé, CHW 4
Hand, CLE 4
Bass, TOR 3
Rogers, MIN 3
Rosenthal, KC 3
Sulser, BAL 3
Williams, SEA 3
Workman, BOS 3

___

INNINGS PITCHED
Bieber, CLE 27.2
Lynn, TEX 23.1
Montas, OAK 23.0
Giolito, CHW 22.2
Cole, NYY 22.1
Eovaldi, BOS 22.0
Bundy, LAA 21.2
Plesac, CLE 21.0
Berríos, MIN 20.1
Singer, KC 20.0

___

STRIKEOUTS
Bieber, CLE 43
Lynn, TEX 30
Giolito, CHW 27
Cole, NYY 26
Bundy, LAA 25
Eovaldi, BOS 24
Plesac, CLE 24
Carrasco, CLE 23
Civale, CLE 23
Montas, OAK 22
Singer, KC 22

___

COMPLETE GAMES
Bundy, LAA 1
Cole, NYY 1

___

SHUTOUTS