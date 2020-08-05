https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/American-League-Leaders-15461403.php
American League Leaders
THROUGH AUGUST 4
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|BA
|Brantley, HOU
|9
|32
|8
|14
|.438
|LeMahieu, NYY
|8
|34
|7
|14
|.412
|Cruz, MIN
|11
|43
|10
|17
|.395
|Correa, HOU
|10
|36
|4
|14
|.389
|Alberto, BAL
|9
|39
|7
|15
|.385
|Jones, DET
|9
|29
|6
|11
|.379
|Lewis, SEA
|12
|48
|8
|18
|.375
|Robert, CHW
|11
|44
|8
|16
|.364
|Fletcher, LAA
|11
|42
|7
|15
|.357
|Jiménez, CHW
|9
|33
|5
|11
|.333
___
|Judge, NYY
|6
|Hernández, TOR
|4
|Vázquez, BOS
|4
|16 tied
|3
___
|Cruz, MIN
|15
|Judge, NYY
|14
|Seager, SEA
|11
|Springer, HOU
|10
|Urshela, NYY
|9
|Vázquez, BOS
|9
|Bogaerts, BOS
|9
|Renfroe, TB
|9
|Laureano, OAK
|9
|Lowe, TB
|9
|Lewis, SEA
|9
|Merrifield, KC
|9
___
|Robert, CHW
|4
|Long Jr., SEA
|3
|Straw, HOU
|3
|Tauchman, NYY
|3
|12 tied
|2
___
|Judge, NYY
|.886
|Jones, DET
|.793
|Hernández, TOR
|.750
|Vázquez, BOS
|.686
|Cruz, MIN
|.674
|Gallo, TEX
|.667
|Jiménez, CHW
|.667
|Urshela, NYY
|.667
|Brantley, HOU
|.656
|Lowe, TB
|.641
___
|Brantley, HOU
|.514
|Canha, OAK
|.500
|Correa, HOU
|.488
|Stanton, NYY
|.472
|Fletcher, LAA
|.442
|Cruz, MIN
|.435
|LeMahieu, NYY
|.429
|Robert, CHW
|.429
|Crawford, SEA
|.423
|Lewis, SEA
|.423
___
|Crawford, SEA
|11
|Judge, NYY
|11
|Cruz, MIN
|10
|Kepler, MIN
|9
|Núñez, BAL
|9
|Abreu, CHW
|8
|Altuve, HOU
|8
|Brantley, HOU
|8
|Laureano, OAK
|8
|Lewis, SEA
|8
|Merrifield, KC
|8
|Robert, CHW
|8
|Tucker, HOU
|8
___
|Lewis, SEA
|18
|Cruz, MIN
|17
|Robert, CHW
|16
|Alberto, BAL
|15
|Fletcher, LAA
|15
|Abreu, CHW
|14
|Brantley, HOU
|14
|Correa, HOU
|14
|LeMahieu, NYY
|14
|Merrifield, KC
|14
|Moncada, CHW
|14
___
|Olson, OAK
|11
|Canha, OAK
|10
|Santana, CLE
|10
|Benintendi, BOS
|9
|Crawford, SEA
|9
|Díaz, TB
|9
|Fletcher, LAA
|8
|Hicks, NYY
|7
|La Stella, LAA
|7
|Ramírez, CLE
|7
|Springer, HOU
|7
___
|Martinez, BOS
|6
|Iglesias, BAL
|5
|Seager, SEA
|5
|Adames, TB
|4
|Anderson, CHW
|4
|Brantley, HOU
|4
|Devers, BOS
|4
|Franco, KC
|4
|Frazier, TEX
|4
|Núñez, BAL
|4
|Pillar, BOS
|4
___
|Crawford, SEA
|2
|Lowe, TB
|2
|15 tied
|1
___
|Judge, NYY
|31
|Cruz, MIN
|29
|Lewis, SEA
|28
|Merrifield, KC
|26
|Lowe, TB
|25
|Robert, CHW
|25
|Alberto, BAL
|24
|Hernández, TOR
|24
|Vázquez, BOS
|24
|Abreu, CHW
|23
|Correa, HOU
|23
|Jones, DET
|23
___
|Lynn, TEX
|0.49
|Bieber, CLE
|0.83
|Javier, HOU
|1.42
|Yarbrough, TB
|1.54
|Maeda, MIN
|1.64
|Plesac, CLE
|1.80
|Montas, OAK
|2.25
|Luzardo, OAK
|2.31
|Heaney, LAA
|2.35
|Turnbull, DET
|2.46
___
|Bieber, CLE
|3-0
|Cole, NYY
|3-0
|Bielak, HOU
|2-0
|Buchter, LAA
|2-0
|Hernández, TEX
|2-0
|Keuchel, CHW
|2-0
|Maeda, MIN
|2-0
|Smith, OAK
|2-0
|10 tied
|1-0
___
|Barlow, KC
|7
|Petit, OAK
|7
|Bummer, CHW
|6
|Chavez, TEX
|6
|Cordero, CHW
|6
|Holland, KC
|6
|Marshall, CHW
|6
|Milner, LAA
|6
|Zuber, KC
|6
|31 tied
|5
___
|Britton, NYY
|4
|Jiménez, DET
|4
|Colomé, CHW
|3
|Hand, CLE
|3
|Hendriks, OAK
|3
|Rogers, MIN
|3
|Sulser, BAL
|3
|Drake, TB
|2
|Romo, MIN
|2
|Williams, SEA
|2
|Workman, BOS
|2
___
|Bieber, CLE
|21.2
|Lynn, TEX
|18.1
|Cole, NYY
|17.2
|Eovaldi, BOS
|16.0
|Montas, OAK
|16.0
|Giolito, CHW
|15.2
|Duffy, KC
|15.1
|Heaney, LAA
|15.1
|Berríos, MIN
|15.0
|Plesac, CLE
|15.0
___
|Bieber, CLE
|35
|Lynn, TEX
|24
|Civale, CLE
|18
|Giolito, CHW
|18
|Singer, KC
|18
|Montas, OAK
|17
|Plesac, CLE
|17
|Cole, NYY
|16
|Duffy, KC
|16
|Morton, TB
|16
___
|Cole, NYY
|1
___
